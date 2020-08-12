Leila Ann Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leila Ann Williams, 47, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born November 27, 1972, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Elijah Williams and Estelle Brown Williams.

Leila matriculated through Calvary Christian Academy (CCA) from kindergarten through 12th grade. She graduated high school from CCA in 1992. During her college years at Youngstown State University, Leila worked several years in catering services with Sodexo Food Services.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, where as a youth, she sang in the Teen Choir and participated in youth ministry.

Leila will be missed, but more importantly, she is the type of person that will be forever remembered. She was a loving mother, a caring and committed sister and faithful friend. Despite the constant challenges associated with having Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Leila was never remiss in asking about your day. Even when you knew she was not doing well, her favorite phrase was, “God is good all the time and all the time God is good”. Leila had a beautiful smile complemented by pretty dimples that were as deep as the Grand Canyon. She was beautiful both inside and out; however, you never had to wonder what was on her mind because her mouth just couldn’t hold back her thoughts! She was the fighter in the family, both figuratively and literally. As a young girl, she had no reservations about throwing up her dukes. Yet, as a woman, it was that same fight and tenacity that propelled her through much adversity.

Her memory will be held by her two children, Nicholas Williams and Allister “AJ” Green both of Youngstown, Ohio; a sister, Sonja (Jay) Williams of West Hartford, Connecticut; two brothers, D’vaille Williams and Norman (Tanisha) Williams both of Youngstown, Ohio; a grandson, Cameron Jordan Williams; a cousin and caregiver, Sonja Lynn Fields; a goddaughter, Brittany Floyd and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends

Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leila Ann Williams, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: