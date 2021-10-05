Lawrence Starcher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lawrence Starcher, 78, departed this life October 2, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Starcher was born April 1, 1943 in Corry, Pennsylvania, the son of Sheridan and Edna Fairbee Starcher.

He was a U. S. Army Veteran.

He was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

He loved cars and fishing.

Lawrence had been employed as an engineer for the Department of Corrections in Washington, DC and had also been employed by Schwebels Bakery here in Youngstown.

He leaves to mourn his passing and his legacy, his caregiver, Lawana Smith of Youngstown; his daughter, LaDawn Starcher; a brother, Donald Starcher of Florida; a sister, Betty VanSteinberg of Ravenna; a special niece, Rose (Clark) Rigby of Shakersville, Ohio; a special nephew, Mick (Linda) Starcher of Pennsylvania and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Varga; and four brothers, Paul, Dorman, Howard and Junior Starcher.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

