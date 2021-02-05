Lawrence Raines, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lawrence Raines, Jr., 66, of Hubbard, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal peace on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Hospice NW Ohio, in Toledo.

Mr. Raines was born February 26, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Lawrence, Sr. and Anna Louise Simmons Raines.

He was a 1972 graduate of East High School.

Lawrence was in the skilled trades program and a licensed electrician at General Motors Lordstown for 21 years, retiring in 2019. Prior to working at General Motors he was employed with Sharon Steel.

He was a member of Steel City Sportsman Club where he held the position of treasurer and caretaker.

He enjoyed yard work, chess, music, computers, technology, bowling, fixing cars, old western movies, hunting, fishing and family gathering.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, the former Debra L. Scott, whom he married February 3, 1979; four children, Lawrence S. Mccaskill of Frederickburg, Virginia, Lawrence (Trish) Raines III of Toledo, Jesse J. Stewart of Youngstown and Danielle L. Raines of Hubbard; 27 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Phyllis Simmons and Anna Raines both of Ambridge, Pennsylvania and Natalie (Thomas) Evans of Austintown; two brothers, Michael Raines of Akron and Gregory (Rhonda) Raines of Connecticut and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a stillborn son.

Visitation will be Monday, February 8, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow for the family at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

