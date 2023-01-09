YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lavonne Johnson, 73, departed this life Tuesday January 3, 2023 at her home.

Lavonne was born March 7, 1949 in Buena Vista, Mississippi, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Castene Willis-Baskin.

She was a graduate of East High School.

Lavonne worked as a literature evangelist for the Allegheny West Conference of Seventh-Day Adventist, retiring in 2014.

She was a faithful member of Temple Emanuel S.D.A. Church, where she served as Ordained Elder, Sabbath School Superintendent and Teacher, member of the Faith Choir and taught a Women’s Bible Study.

Her hobbies were decorating and gardening. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, becoming a friend to all who would meet her. She was a Lakers fan and an avid basketball fan.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving mother, Mrs. Castene Baskin of Youngstown; two daughters, Natasha Johnson of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Leslie Johnson of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandsons, Adrian and JeLyn; two brothers, Clifton Baskin, Jr. and Jeffrey Baskin; a sister, Lynda (King) Dandridge; sister-in-law, Karen Baskin and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifton Baskin, Sr.; two brothers, Rayford Baskin and Ronald Baskin and a sister, Beverly James.

Visitation will be held at Temple Emanuel S.D.A. Church on Sunday, January 8, 2023 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with the funeral service following at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

