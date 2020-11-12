LaVerne J. Carter Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. LaVerne J. Carter Harris, 76, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I have fought a good fight I have finished my course I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” II Timothy 4:7-8

Ms. Harris was born August 10, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of Clifton and Ella Mae Clark Carter.

She was a 1962 graduate of The Rayen School and attended the Art Institute. LaVerne was a former member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the NAACP. She loved drawing, traveling, cooking, crossword puzzles, fishing, music, dancing, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Her true passion was being with her children, grandchildren and family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her heavenly peace, two sons, Eryck Griffin of Atlanta, Georgia and Shawn (Essence) Anthony of Miami, Florida; three grandchildren, Sherrell (Eric) Goodman of Waynesboro, Virginia, Brionna Bembry of Los Angeles, California and Brylan Kerr of Atlanta, Georgia; two great grandchildren, Josiah Jones and Jayce Knox; two sisters, Rosetta Carter of Liberty Twp, Mae (Charlie) Jones of Youngstown; and a host of loving family and friends.

She was met at Heaven’s Gate by her parents; her husband, Archie Mack, Jr.; and her brother, Frank Carter.

Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

