YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 11, 2023 LaVerne E. Hudson, affectionately known as “GRANDMA”, joined the angels and her Lord and Savior Jesus waiting in Heaven.

Mrs. Hudson was born November 28, 1944 to Estella and Leon Johnson in Youngstown, Ohio.

She attended North High School.

She had a career in the modeling industry and earned the title as Miss Ultra Sheen 1968.

She always had a joke or two and a giving heart. Because of her loving nature, she was Grandma not just to her own grandchildren but to everyone she met. In her later years, Laverne was a homemaker and caregiver as she raised her two grandsons.

She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Monya (Pastor Jamal) Hudson of Georgia; two grandsons, Ronald Justice, Jr. and Vincent Hudson whom she reared; five stepchildren, Leslie Slaughter, Carol Bennett, Edwina Mackey, Melissa Hudson, all of Youngstown, Ohio and Ebony Williams of California; grandchildren, Fredrick Glenn, Jr., Shelonda Glenn, Charlotte Glenn, Jamal Hamilton, Chris Hamilton, Demetrius Hudson, Paris Hudson, Jamiyah Hudson and Gabrielle Hudson; 18 great-grandchildren, Tyrone, James, Ariyana, Larry, Isiah, Morgen, Malachi, Aliyana, Elijah all of Youngstown, Ohio and Neveah, Ste’Vena, Denver, Liberti, Blake, Dylan, Steven, Londyn and Landon, all of Michigan; one great-great-grandson, Jonari Justice of Youngstown, Ohio; three sisters, Leonetta Pritchard, Lily Mae Collier and Linda Robinson of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Kathy Johnson and John Johnson; two brothers, Leon and John Johnson, Sr.; a stepdaughter, Annie Mae “Kate” Hudson and three grandchildren, Monya Justice, Johnathan Leeper and Steven Hamilton.

Visitation will be Friday, October 20, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.