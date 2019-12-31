Lauvonna Mae Humbert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lauvonna Mae Green Humbert, 85, of Youngstown, went home to be with the Lord on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

She was born May 16, 1934, in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of Emmett D. and Viola B. Callahan Greene.

She was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Ohio and went on to enjoy various pursuits, including a rewarding career as a teacher’s aide at Lincoln Elementary and North High School, where she mentored, motivated and loved countless students and taught them many life lessons.

Lauvonna enjoyed fashion, interior decorating, traveling and hosting lavish parties and social gatherings.

She was the founder and president of Sophisticated Ladies and The Travelites, women’s social clubs that brought great enjoyment to their members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Greene; two nephews, Gerald Greene and Darrell McGeorge; a grandson, Anthony Harrison; two son-in-laws; Edward Henderson and James Stringer.

Her surviving family members include her husband of 41 years, Otis Humbert; four children, Danielle (Jerry) Revish and Brenda Henderson of Columbus, Ohio, Bonnie Jean Stringer of Youngstown, Ohio and Craig Harrison of Atlanta, Georgia; a sister, Shirley Seltzer also of Atlanta; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at New Bethel Baptist Church 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., with Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m. Internment at Belmont Park Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

