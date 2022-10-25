CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Laurine Gayle McCoy, 66, of Canfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ms. McCoy was born January 6, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of Clarence and Opal Lee North McCoy.

She was a 1974 graduate of South High School and received her business degree from ITT Business Institute.

Laurine had been employed for 15 years as a manager of Santisi’s Grocers.

She was a member of the South Central Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Youngstown. She dedicated her life to serving her Creator, Jehovah God and was baptized February 28, 1970. She had been a full-time volunteer minister since 1975 to the present and never missed a service year, assisting others to come to know Bible truths.

Laurine enjoyed music, especially blues and country. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes. She loved the beauty of creation, especially all animals. She was a doted aunt over all her nieces and nephews and provided each of them with love and guidance.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, four siblings, Danny (Sheri) McCoy, Helen (William) Trotter and Stephen Hauck, all of Youngstown and Sheila McCoy Hughes of Madison, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews, Bernard McCoy, Ryan McCoy, Justin Rogers, Garzillas McCoy, Jr., Rosmine McCoy, Terrence McCoy and Lauren Shannon; 19 great-nieces and nephews, one great-great-niece and a host of family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Shirley, Elaine C. and Garzillas McCoy.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Zoom meeting ID: 813 3291 2427 Passcode: 489252

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laurine Gayle McCoy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.