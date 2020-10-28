Latoyia Ciara Sow, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Latoyia Ciara Sow, 34, of Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Hospice House.

Mrs. Sow was born May 26, 1986 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert A. Goncalves, Jr. and Stephanie D. Grhim.

She was a graduate of East High School and attended Cosmetology school. She was also a student at Raphaels School of Beauty for nails prior to her passing.

She was a self-employed hair stylist and nail technician in Columbus.

Latoyia had a dream to start a non-profit organization called “Cancer Can Live Inside of You too”, while she fought her own courageous battle against cancer for three years.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her victory and eternal peace, her husband, Mamadou Sow, whom she married in 2017; her mother and bonus dad, Stephanie and Jerry Harvey of Youngstown; two children, her daughter, Ta’lea Ballard and son, Ely Sow both of Columbus; four brothers, Robert Goncalves III, Anthony West and Jerbrail Grhim-Harvey all of Youngstown and Stepheon Goncalves of Columbus; three sisters, Tomela Wright of Greenbelt, Maryland, Brandie Robinson of Columbus and Jayaira Grhim-Harvey of Youngstown; her grandfather, Daniel (Susan) Smith of Youngstown and a host of loving family and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her father, Robert Goncalves, Jr.; grandparents, William Grhim, Emma Gardner, Loretta Goncalves and Robert Goncalves, Sr.; and her great grandmother, Irene Hurst.

Visitation will be Monday, November 2, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Private funeral services for the family will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of LaToyia Ciara Sow, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: