YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaTonia “Sam” Jefferson-Dean departed this life on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at her home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Sam was born January 15, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio to the parents of Marion Jefferson, Sr. and Lillian Green.

Sam was a graduate of East High School, class of 1986 and attended Eastern Gateway College.

She married the love of her life, Mark E. Dean, July 3, 2014.

She was a member of The Light Church.

Sam enjoyed adult coloring books, being with her children and grandchildren, spending time with family, lottery tickets but most of all, getting on Mark’s nerves. She was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Mark Dean; her children, Jarell of Columbus, Ohio, Latoya and Pamela Jefferson, Brandon (Tashee) Thomas all of Youngstown, Ohio; stepdaughter, Taneisha Teague of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Marion (Lilly) Jefferson, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Lashawn (Keith) Jefferson and Keisha Martin all of Youngstown, Ohio; godmother, Elaine Johnson; godsiblings, Satonia, Michael and William, Jr. Johnson all of Youngstown, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; godfather, William Johnson, Sr.; stepson, Mark Dean, Jr. and godbrother, Marvin Johnson.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023 at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 with Funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Services entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of LaTonia “Sam” Jefferson-Dean, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.