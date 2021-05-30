LaTanya Gurley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. LaTanya Gurley, 54, departed this life on Friday, May 21, 2021 from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown, surrounded by her loving family.

LaTanya was born August 19. 1966 in Youngstown, a daughter of Vernon, Sr. and Linda Moore Gurley.

She was a 1984 graduate of South High School and had been employed as Supervisor of Housekeeping at The Residence Inn. LaTanya loved Bingo, Keno, playing cards and being with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, but rejoice in her peace, her father Vernon, Sr. and a brother, Vernon, Jr. (Stacey) Gurley, both of Youngstown; sister, Tamika Gurley of Boardman; nephews, VeShun Gurley, Vernon “Jamaire Gurley, Aaron Hughes Ware and Anthony Hughes; Godson, Justus Ellis Moore of Columbus and twin God children, whom she reared, Brenda and Bryan Underwood; her special friend, Minnie Charlton and an aunt she considered as her best friend, Belinda Moore both of Youngstown; a great-aunt, Myrtle Grier and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends.

Besides her mother and grandparents, Theodore and Amanda Jackson Pappchristor and Kenneth and Bessie Johnson, she was preceded in death by a niece, Vaniesia Gurley.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with private services at 10:00 a.m. for family only.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Guests are asked not to linger after viewing at the Funeral Home.

A service of love and dignity provided by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.