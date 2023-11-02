WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. LaSandra H. Bivins, 71 of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House in Poland.

LaSandra, affectionately known by many as “Miss Sandy”, was born June 2, 1952 in Greenwood, Mississippi.

She enjoyed cooking for gatherings, decorating for the holidays, and playing cards.

Per Sandy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

A special thanks to the medical staff of St. Joseph’s Warren Hospital and Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of LaSandra H. Bivins, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.