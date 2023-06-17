YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D Lewis, 62, departed this life on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Larry was born July 2, 1960 to the late Herman Lewis and Mary (Newsom, Lewis) Bell in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was educated in the public school system.

He was employed at Vogely & Todd in Nashville before relocating to Youngstown, Ohio where he was Employed at Brentwood Originals, until his he was no longer able to work due to health reasons.

He was a member of Commandment Keepers where he has been known to play the drums on occasion. Larry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who loved his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory five sons, Larry (Tamela) Hall of Nashville, Tennessee, LaRontae (Tranae) Murray of Youngstown, Ohio, Antonio (LaRhonda) Lewis, LaMar Murray along with the mother of his children, Victoria Lockridge and Rico (Tammy) Murray of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Felicia (James Lockridge) Murry and Nina Sutton of Bronx, New York by way of Newark, New Jersey; sisters, Rosalyn (Hillyet) Mobley of Youngstown, Ohio, Pamela Ashworth, Tammy Lewis and Katrina Cartwright of Nashville, Tennessee; 29 grandchildren; a long time bond with close acquaintance, Mona Murray and a host of nieces; nephews; uncles; aunts; cousins; more loving family; his church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne; sister, Linda and nephew, James and other family members.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

