YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larrimore Snipes, 80, of Youngstown, transitioned to his eternal home on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Snipes, lovingly known as “Moe” was born May 18, 1943 in Ft. Valley, Georgia, a son of Otis A. and Mable Ross Snipes.

He attended Thorn Hill and North High Schools.

In 1961, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1965.

He had worked for the Swift Meat Company, L. T. V. Sheet & Tube and General Motors Lordstown, retiring in 1984.

Larrimore was an avid Oakland Raiders fan, enjoyed watching Western movies, old school music and especially being with his family.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, nine children, Thonya Green of Liberty Ohio, Valerie Snipes of Columbus, Jacqueline (Ernie) Underwood, Lamore Snipes, Javon Snipes, and Brenda (Samuel) Miller all of Youngstown, Lotoya Snipes of Pittsburgh, Kelly Snipes of Warren, and Derald Jones of Las Vegas; his siblings, Mildred Elaine (George) Reynolds, Loretta White, Sonya Snipes, Rudy (Dawna) Snipes and Donald Snipes all of Youngstown, Mary Ann (Robert) Echols of Liberty; several grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Marva Rogers, who passed away May 6, 2014; and a brother, Freeman Snipes.

Visitation will be Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church, 437 Albert Street, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

The family wishes to thank, Danridge Burgundi Manor and Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for their care and concern for Larrimore.

Ministry of Comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.