YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Lana Turner Revis, 63, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born November 9, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Jake and the Barbara (Clinkscale) Turner.

She was a 1976 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Lana married her lifelong love, Pastor Todd L. Revis and was the First Lady and member of the Revealing Truth Tabernacle Church where she served in the financial ministry.

She was presently employed in quality control with Premier Bank (previously Home Savings & Loan Bank) for 20 years. Lana was the owner/operator of Dollars Make Cents, a company helping others with finances. In 2018 she opened eBeauty & Health, an ecommerce online health and beauty store.

She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid billiards player. Four quarters and cup of Coca Cola and she could play all night. Opponents never saw the loss coming.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, her husband, Todd; daughter, Shawnna Turner; stepchildren, Brianna Revis, Sammera Revis, Bryce Revis and Mikayla Revis, all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Tiana, Antwane, Jeremiah, Ariyah, Amari and Adrian; three great-grandchildren; her father and stepmother, Jake and Dorothy Turner of Youngstown; brothers, Jake Turner, Jr. of Canton and Pastor Karlton (Kayra) Turner of Anderson, Indiana; sisters, Tanya (Llewellyn) Nelson, Carmen (Jerry) Cole, Minister Trina (Min. Don, Sr.) Williams, all of Youngstown and Karla Turner of Macedonia and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara A. Turner; grandparents, Sank and Ella Turner, Nettie V. Clinkscale-Trotter and Jack McNair and a stepson, Jermaine Mims.

Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

