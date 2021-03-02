Lady Donna Renee Reed, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lady Donna Renee Reed, 64, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, February 20, 2021, peacefully at her home, in her sleep.

Ms. Reed was born November 30th, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John Andrew Reed Sr. and Clara Easter Harris Reed.

She was a 1974 graduate of South High School and she also furthered her education at Youngstown State and Kent State Universities and Hiram College.

She was employed with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 43 yrs. and still worked from home, after returning from retirement for a year, up until the day of her transition.

Donna loved cooking and baking and was very good at preparing delectable meals and salads. Donna also enjoyed reading The Bible and sewing. She loved traveling and visited England, Italy, Africa, Japan, Singapore, France, among other places. Paris, France was one of her favorite destinations. Music was her passion and she sang in the Youth Chorale. Also in her teen years, she listened to local gospel radio stations weekly, with her cassette tape player by her side and compiled multiple stacks of cassettes that she saved and replayed time and time again. She bought all the latest gospel albums, from the hottest gospel artists and choirs and sang melodiously around the house.

She was a member of the Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church and its Concert Choir, where she was one of the premier lead soloists, of various songs, that the choir sang, on the Sunday evening radio broadcast, “The Power Of Pentecost.” “The Power of Pentecost” was viewed on the International Armed Forces Network. She also lead songs on the national recording label, Word Records, with Bishop Norman L. Wagner and the Mt. Calvary Concert Choir. Donna was water baptized in Jesus Name August 1, 1968 and was filled with the Holy Ghost August 18, 1968.

Donna loved her nieces and nephews, she loved her siblings, and her father was her best friend, where they frequented their favorite restaurants often; Cracker Barrel being one in particular.

She leaves to forever cherish her beloved memory, her devoted father, four brothers, John A. Reed Jr., Michael L. Reed, Craig A. (Janice) Reed, Tyrone (Priscilla) Reed; her two sisters, Latya N. Reed and Jada K. (Eric) Ackerman; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; grandparents, Joshua and Doris Harris; and a niece, Brandy Reed.

A walk thru will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

No family will be available at that time.

Private services will be held for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home, after viewing.

