Kyona Dorice Hooker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Kyona Dorice Hooker, 40, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mrs. Hooker was born July 11, 1980, in Youngstown, a daughter of Kevin T. Sr. and Karyn Williams Moses.

She was a 1998 graduate of Boardman High School; attended Youngstown State University; Trumbull County Technical College where she received her LPN license and Eastern Gateway College where she graduated with her RN license.

She had been employed as a Registered Nurse with Briarfield at Ashley Circle for 10 years.

Kyona was a member of Christ Centered Church.

Her other activities included playing board games, doing taxes, helping others and especially loved being with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her heavenly peace, her devoted husband, Kerri whom she married May 26, 2012; her father, Kevin of Youngstown; mother and stepfather, Karyn and Craig Scott of Houston, Texas; two sons, Kyle Hooker and Kerri Hewlett both of Youngstown; a sister, Khia (Chukudum) Chukudebelu; a brother, Kevin T. (Sarai) Moses, Jr. both of Houston, Texas; her father-in-law, Robert T. Mitchell II and mother-in-law, Hazel Hooker both of Youngstown and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a baby daughter and grandparents, Barbara Williams Reed, Willie Williams, and Juanita Penny.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m at the Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Ave., Youngstown.

Private services will follow at 10:30 a.m. for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

