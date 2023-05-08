YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kory Dwight Jackson, 35, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Kory was born October 11, 1987, a son of Mark and Amanda Brown.

Kory played little league football with the Westside Patriots.

He was a 2006 graduate of Chaney High School and attended Waynesburg College where he played football and Youngstown State University. While at Chaney High School, he played football and was a two time All Northeast Ohio Conference player. He was also a great basketball player.

He was self-employed as a personal trainer and dog breeder.

He was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

Always a leader, Kory enjoyed music and all sports.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories his parents; four children, Kae’Den, Kory, Kay and Koryann Jackson, all of Youngstown; four sisters, Karleena Jackson of Youngstown, Karisha Jackson of Saginaw, Michigan, Karmen of Atlanta, Georgia and Keyonna Brown of Columbus; four brothers, Kenneth and Kendall Jackson, Kodie Johnson and Marquis Brown, all of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Betty Talley and Rebecca Jackson.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelistic Temple, 2214 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masked and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kory Dwight Jackson, please visit our floral store.

