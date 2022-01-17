YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Kimberly R. Dawson, 55, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Kimberly was born January 28, 1966 in Youngstown, a daughter of David A. and Donna J. Dawson.

She was a 1984 graduate of East High School and her BS degree in Marketing from Youngstown State University.

She was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and its Nurses Guild.

She was a teacher with the Youngstown City Schools.

She enjoyed crafts and baking.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory five children, Claudy (Maria) Dawson, Dionne (Tenisha) Dawson, Dewon (Addie) Dawson and Dawn Dawson, all of Youngstown and Markus (Rosheeda) Dawson of Henderson, Nevada; siblings, David K. Dawson of Virginia, Kathy Ramos, Kirk Dawson, Danielle Dawson, and George Short, all of Youngstown; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Elye Dawson.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Back, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.