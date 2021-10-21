Kimberly Denise Bellard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Kimberly Denise Bellard, 57, of Columbus, Ohio transitioned from this earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Ohio State University Hospital.



Ms. Bellard, lovingly known as “Kim”, was born September 14, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio to Alvin and Patricia Davis-Bellard.

She was a 1982 graduate of East High School and received her Associates in Arts (A.A.) degree in Criminal Justice from Columbus State University.

She moved to Columbus in 1993 with her two daughters where shortly after she began her career as a Criminal Justice Planning Specialist with the State of Ohio – Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC). She also worked part-time as a sales associate at JC Penney.



Kim was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church in Columbus, its Women’s Ministry, Choir, Justice Sunday activities, Soul Food Sunday Committee and helped with the Usher Ministry. She was a former member of the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown. She was also an active member of the East High School Class of 1982 Reunion Committee and served as the Chairperson. She was excellent at trip planning and helped plan several Class Reunion and Family and Friend’s Trips.

Kim also enjoyed traveling, dancing, music, shopping, online games and Facebook.



She is survived by her father, Alvin Bellard of Austintown; her mother, Patricia Bellard of Youngstown; two daughters, Natasha Bellard and Ebony Mundy, both of Columbus; five grandchildren, Aniya, Armon, Naomi, Nadia and Nyla; three sisters, Yvette Bellard-Booker of Youngstown, Michelle Rogers and Yalonda Bellard-Stewart, both of Austintown; her brother, Brien Bellard of Youngstown and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Phillip and Beulah Greene and James, Sr. and Edna Bellard.



She will be remembered for her resilience and strength, humor, loving personality, beauty and her companionship to so many.



Visitation will be Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 am. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.



Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Philliips & Holden Funeral Home.

