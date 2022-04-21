YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kevin Spencer Crump, 59, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Canterbury Nursing Home in Pittsburgh.

Mr. Crump was born March 2, 1963 in Youngstown, a son of Douglas Spencer Clark and Ella Crump.

He attended The Rayen School and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Kevin was employed as a construction worker and worked in the steel mills of Youngstown and in Pittsburgh as a lift driver.

He leaves to forever cherish his memories, his mother of Youngstown; a sisters, Kim Williams, Stephanie Hall and Rhonda Carter all of Youngstown and Regina Gowans of Virginia; three brothers, Rahmanh Shaw of Youngstown and Michael Spencer and Douglas Spencer Clark II both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a special friend, Dennis Kerns of Youngstown; nieces and nephews who he loved dearly; godsons, Anthony Burch, Baldwin Dawkins and Shawn Williams; two aunts, Myrtle Metts of Liberty and Ann Bost of Youngstown and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kevin, please visit our floral store.