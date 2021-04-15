Kevin M. Newell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kevin M. Newell, 53, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, April 1, 2021 while visiting family in Powder Springs, Georgia.

​Mr. Newell was born August 21, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of David and Renee Barrett Newell.

He was a 1985 graduate of The Rayen School.

He had been employed as a home healthcare aide with Family and Friends Home Health Care.

He enjoyed football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed watching the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team, however, his passion was being with his children, grandchildren and family.

​He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memories, his mother, Renee Newell of Girard; two children, Kevin Jenkins of Cleveland and Jamela Winston of Toledo; two grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

​He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Henry and Marion Barrett and West and Addie B. Johnson.

​Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

