Kevin L. Wright, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kevin L. Wright, 63, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Wright was born June 27, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of Emerson, Jr. and Beatrice Duke Wright.

He was a 1974 graduate of East High School and attended Central State University.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

He had worked as a machine operator with BJ Alan Fireworks.

Kevin enjoyed working on automobiles and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, Pamela Bright Wright, whom he married September 13, 2017; three sons, Richard, Kevin and Sentell; five daughters, Monett, Portia, Beatrice, Katherine and Angel; a stepdaughter, Keyana Bebbs; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his brother, Edmond Wright of Portsmouth, Virginia and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Emerson S., Willie G. and Keith A. Wright and three grandchildren.

A walk through will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

