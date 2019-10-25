Kenneth Tyrone Coleman, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church for Mr. Kenneth Tyrone Coleman, Jr., 30, of Youngstown who departed this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Mr. Coleman, lovingly known as “Bookie”, was born March 30, 1989 in Youngstown, a son of Kenneth T. Sr. and Callie V. White Coleman.

He was a 2007 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Eastern Gateway Community College.

He had been employed in the maintenance department of Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority.

A member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Kenneth was a former member of the Male Chorus and the Sunday School.

He enjoyed singing, dancing, cleaning, buying and collecting jewelry and being with his beloved family. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, his mother, Callie, of Youngstown; three sisters, Kenisha White, Kionna White, Kenine White; grandfather, Willie Coleman all of Youngstown; three aunts, Susan (Karen) Coleman of Atlanta, GA, Gail Fordham and Carmela (Ben) Tucker both of Youngstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; and grandmothers, Evelyn Coleman and Gertrude White.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church Wednesday, October 30.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.