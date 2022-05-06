LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Kenneth “Ted” Grissett, 81, of Lowellville, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Park Vista Nursing Home.

Rev. Grissett, affectionately known as “Rev. Ted”, was born February 2, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of John and Evelyn Boswell Grissett.

He was a 1959 graduate of North High School where he was a star quarterback for the football team, played baseball and enjoyed track.

He was the former pastor for the New Hope Baptist Church in East Liverpool and interim pastor of the Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church. He had also worked as a rack repairman with General Motors Lordstown, retiring after 27 years of service.

He enjoyed bowling and was proud of his 769 game, sports – especially the Cleveland Brown, Indians and Cavaliers and loved being with his family.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his beloved wife, the former Celia Gaston, whom he married March 3, 1973; five children, Kenneth T. (Kimberly) Grissett II, Michael T. Grissett and Crystal Grissett, Lawanda (Marshall) Mills and Sheila Jenkins; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two nephews, Ronald J. Grissett, Jr. and Sean Bell and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Carla Yarn; his brother, Ronald J. Grissett and granddaughter, Tammy.

Visitation will be Friday, May 6, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Rising Star Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rev.Kenneth, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.