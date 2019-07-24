Kenneth E. Menton, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio -Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Kenneth E. Menton, Sr. who departed this life Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Menton was born July 8, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Rufus, Sr. and Ophelia Washbrook Menton.

He was a 1969 graduate of South High School and had been employed by Earl Scheib Paint & Body Company.

He was a member of Ebenezer COGIC, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and President of the Usher Board.

He loved cooking, reading, watching westerns and being with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his wife of 27 years, the former Jackie Spann; six children, Kenneth, Jr., Kenneth III, Lisa Menton, Retha and Newell, all of Youngstown and Jacqueline Fletcher of Cleveland; his siblings, Annette (Bennett) Jones, Darlene and Iola Menton all of Youngstown; a brother, Timothy Menton of Pennsylvania and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Gracie and Patricia Menton and three brothers, James, Isaac and Rufus, Jr. Menton.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.