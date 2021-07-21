Kenneth Beaumont White, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kenneth Beaumont White, 77, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life to eternal rest on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. White was born November 4, 1943 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, a son of John Thomas and Edith Munford White.

He was a 1963 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He worked as a Millwright Electrician for over 30 years at WCI Steel, retiring in 2014. He was also a licensed insurance agent with MetLife Insurance Company.

He was a lover of jazz music, also, he enjoyed golf, hunting, archery, western movies, photography, gadgets, online shopping, computer/internet, super hero movies and his favorite sports teams were the Cleveland Brown and Los Angeles Lakers (he was a Lebron James fan).

Kenneth was a U. S. Navy Veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his peace his devoted wife, the former Dorothy Peeples whom he married July 13, 1973; three children, Artelia (Robert) Bowens of Youngstown, Michael (Adrienne) Swearingen of Snellville, Georgia and Stephen (Ketren) Swearingen of Lawrenceville, Georgia; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one niece; two nephews; one brother and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

A walk through will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

