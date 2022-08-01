YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kelly Robert Baker, 55, of Minnesota, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday July 16, 2022 at the Allina Health Center in Faribault, Minnesota.

Mr. Baker was born February 2, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of Deborah A. McCray.

He was a graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He had been employed with Daikin Applied Americas Air Conditioning in Faribault, Minnesota as a keyboard computer programmer for computer boards in air conditioners.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and a movie buff. Kelly loved to read his Bible daily and to send Bible verses to his friends and family.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, his wife, Wanda F. McKeithen Baker of Youngstown; his son, Aric Jordon of Youngstown; stepchildren, Larry “L Jay” Jackson of Spring Hill Florida and Khadijia Jackson of Youngstown; a sister, Anika (Steven) Moore of Chicago; aunt, Joyce McCray and uncle, Charles “Chuckie” McCray both of Youngstown; a nephew, Liam Rhattigan of Chicago; cousins, Tony McCray and Betina McCray Moore both of Youngstown; his goddaughter, Jalaaya McKeithen of Atlanta, Georgia; and numerous family and friends.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Baker, who passed away June 20, 2022.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, calls and condolences.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

