YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Keith Steven Baker, 52, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Mr. Baker was born August 21, 1969, a son of Deborah McCray.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Computer Science from Youngstown State University.

He was employed on the faculty staff at YSU for several years.

He was a member of the Eastside Civics Athletic Club. Keith enjoyed computers, singing and acting and had appeared in plays at the Youngstown Playhouse. He also enjoyed karaoke.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memories, his sister, Anika (Steve) Moore of Chicago, Illinois; a brother, Kelly Baker of Minnesota; his special friend, Lisa A. Walsh of Youngstown; a special aunt, Joyce McCray of Youngstown; his nephew, Liam Rhattigan of Chicago, Illinois and close family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah A. McCray.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.