YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Miller departed this life and received his wings on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at St Elizabeth in Boardman, Ohio

Keith was born on February 13, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio to Albert Jr and Jackie Smith Miller.

He worked for St Elizabeth’s hospital in shipping supply and receiving for over 40 years before retiring.

He was a die-hard sports fan and knew all the NBA and NFL stats and was a Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, OU Sooners, Chicago Bulls and NC Tar Heels basketball fan.

He graduated from Youngstown East where he played football (Defensive Back).

He also loved music and cooking shows, previously coached youth football for the New Rising Star Little Disciples.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his Uncle George Miller of Youngstown, his Aunt Dorothy Shelton of Warren, a special cousin Dwaine “Smitty”(Theresa) Smith of Atlanta, GA and special Cousin Mari (Ronnie) Keels of Youngstown, OH and close friend Tony Wiley of Youngstown, OH and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Albert Jr and Jackie and grandparents Albert Sr and Lilia Miller and Jack and Fannie Smith. An Uncle Robert “Bunny” Miller and Aunts and Uncles Johnny and Mattie Smith, Louis and Leona Moss and Reuben and Dorothy Smith.

