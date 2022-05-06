YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Keith Crockett, 61, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly life on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Crockett was born November 5, 1960 in Birmingham, Alabama, a son of Joseph and Queenie Mae Williams Crockett.

Mr. Crockett was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.

He was an auto mechanic and a musician with G.O.C. Storm. Keith loved music, landscaping, making people laugh. He was a great musician who played bass, keyboard and drums and he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Rita D. Lake whom he married July 7, 2013; his children, Keith Crockett, Jr., Antonio (Joyce) Crockett, Joseph Crockett III, Kevin Crockett, Kaycee M. (Jose) Valentin, Tonya Lake, Jermaine Beverly, Terissa Beverly, Sharon D. Lake, Alicia Davis, Shaqueenia Crockett and Tommiezinna Eley, all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Lil Chris III, Nyla Reynolds, Kamyla Valentin, Damya Fant, Lareese Allen, Jr., Ke’va Crockett, Kevin Crockett, Jr., Antonia Crockett, Jania Crockett, Mo’azia Perry, Dawayne Perry, Taneja Beverly, Tyrell Beverly, Ra’Licia Sykes, Aalisja Sykes, Wil’Azia Armstrong, Wil’lie Armstrong, A’Mayzn Smith, Sen’taira Wright and Sen’Nya Wright, Kay’vonna Crockett, Antonio Crockett, Jr. and Xavier Cobbs; a great-grandson, Blake Valentin, Jr. and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, twin sister, Kathy Crockett, Joseph Crockett, Patricia Crockett, Allen Crockett, Obie Crockett, Anthony Crockett; Adreionna Crockett and his niece, Angelique James.

Visitation will be Friday, May 6, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Keith, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.