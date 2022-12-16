YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Katrina Andrea Love, 58, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home.

Ms. Love was born February 1, 1964 in Youngstown, an only daughter of Leo Carter and Lois Love.

She was a 1982 graduate of South High School and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Youngstown State University in Business Administration and was in the process of obtaining her Paralegal Degree.

Ms. Love was a member of Temple Emmanuel Seven Day Adventist Church.

She recently retired from the Youngstown Court system where she worked as a bookkeeper for over 20 years. She was also an entrepreneur with several business venture including Homage Books and More, Love Business Research Services and Fosterville Gardens.

She had a passion for helping people and loved to gain and spread knowledge as well as spend time in nature and in her garden.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory her daughter, Lakashia A. Love of Youngstown; siblings, Leo, Jr.(Ruby) Carter of Houston, Texas, Cecelia L. Carter-Whitlow of Youngstown, Ohio, Phyllis A (Timothy) Ferguson of Chardon, Ohio, Renea J (Scott) Parker of Bryans Road, Maryland, Jibri Carter of Austintown, Ohio and Malikh(Tracy) Carter-Wilks of Campbell, Ohio and more family and friends who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.