Katie L. Whitlow Martin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Katie L. Whitlow Martin, 94, of Youngstown, was given her wings and transitioned on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mrs. Martin was born December 29, 1925, in Camp Hill, Alabama, a daughter of William Louis and Ella Davis Whitlow and raised in Kimball, West Virginia.

She had worked as a domestic technician for the Shutrump family for many years and she also worked as a certified nurse’s aide at nursing homes in the Youngstown area.

She was baptized into the church at a young age and upon moving to Youngstown in the 1940s, she became a member of Union Baptist Church.

Katie loved Bingo and traveling to see her family. She tried to find a Bingo game wherever she visited. She taught her grandchildren and their friends how to play Bingo and always brought a game with her when she came for a visit.

She leaves her son, Richard B. (Hazel) Richardson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; her five grandchildren, Keith Richardson, Sherman Richardson, Richard Richardson and Dr. F. Michelle Richardson all of Ft. Worth, Texas and Christian Mitchell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews to cherish her beloved memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings and two husbands, Richard Lee Richardson and Johnnie Martin.

Private services will be held for family only.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

