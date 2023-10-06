YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Katie Eileen Caige, 86, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Mrs. Caige was born June 15, 1937 in Abbeville, South Carolina, a daughter of J. B. and Effie Ramsey Dawson.

She had been employed in environmental services at Southside Hospital for 27 years, retiring in 2002.

She was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church and its Mission Ministry.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory two sons, Leslie (Marionetta) Caige of Ashburn, Virginia and Kendall (Donna) Caige of Germany; a daughter, Linda (Paul Jr.) Caffey of Youngstown; two sisters, Beverly Owens and Delores Dawson both of Youngstown; a brother, David Paul (Kennis) Dawson of South Carolina; five grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, who she married in 1958 and who passed away in 1971; a daughter, Sharon Dawson; four sisters, Lillie Mae Dawson, Willie Mae Hill, Roberta Thompkins and Beatrice Dawson; and two brothers, John L. and David A Dawson.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Guest are asked to wear masks.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.