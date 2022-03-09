CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Kathryn Veronica Williams, 64, of Campbell, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mrs. Williams was born September 30, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of Jessie Leonard.

She was a 1975 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church.

Kathryn was presently the owner/operator of D3 Business Solutions for over 20 years.

She enjoyed singing, mentoring others, always encouraging and listening to them. She also enjoyed reading and doing research.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and legacy, her husband of 44 years, Reginald; two children, Shawn (Karen) Williams of Boardman and Renee Williams of Columbus; a stepdaughter, Bianca Liggens of Columbus; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four siblings, JoAnn (Michael) Lyons of Austintown, Yvonne Smith of Struthers, Lisa Williams of California and David (Terah) Leonard of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; a daughter, Regina Williams; a son, Gennaro Ballard Williams; and brother, Kim Hines.

Visitation will Monday, March 14, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathryn, please visit our floral store.