Katherine Elizabeth Bowers, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Tod Homestead Cemetery for Mrs. Katherine Elizabeth Bowers, 80, of Boardman, who entered eternal rest on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Mrs. Bowers, affectionately known as “Betty”, was born April 18, 1939 in York, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Saul Harris and Catherine Sloat.

She was a graduate of the Detroit City School and received degrees from Youngstown State University (Business Management), American Bible College (Theology) and Bradley Bible College (Christian Education).

She had been employed for 32 years as executive housekeeping manager, retiring in 1996.

A member of Union Baptist Church since 1976, Betty served as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School Director, on the Nurses, Kitchen, Bereavement and Puppet Ministries and was a member of Church Women United.

She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, swimming, reading and being with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her heavenly peace, five children, Ricky Bowers of Austintown, Charles Bowers of Jacksonville, Florida, Michael (Benita) Bowers of Atlanta, Georgia, Sharon Bowers and Priscilla Bowers both of Youngstown; 25 grandchildren including her caregiver, Alisha Bowers of Austintown; 55 great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Governor Bowers, Sr., whom she married April 23, 1966 and who passed away December 8, 1999; two sons, Governor, Jr. and John Bowers; two siblings; grandchildren, Amber and Anthony as well as other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.