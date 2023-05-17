YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beautiful miracle, Karmella Wilkins, 12, brought to us on July 30, 2010 at North Side Medical Center, gained her wings on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at her home in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Karmella was known by few but loved by many. She had a bright personality and could have a quick attitude when she didn’t want to be bothered. She attended East Middle School as a sixth grader.

Karmella leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Renea Jenkins; father, William Wilkins; three sisters, Nea’Onna, Alaya and Brielle Wilkins and a brother, Mister Wilkins, Jr. She also leaves her grandfathers, Will Wilkins and Antwone Jenkins, Sr.; grandmothers, Angela (Lawrence) Smith and Mary Arajon. She leaves her most favorite nurse of many years, Bonnie Plessinger. Karmella had a large family. She also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins and many, many friends.

Those who will meet her at Heaven’s Gate will be three aunts, Orora, Traniece and Rachel Wilkins and also her great-grandparents, Joseph and Connie McLendon.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m.

We the family are beyond humbled for so much love and compassion expressed by so many caring individuals. May God Bless and Keep You.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.