YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Karen “Marcie” Sinkfield Hills, 63, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly labor to her heaven home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Marcie was born November 19, 1958 in Los Angeles, California, a daughter of William and Christine Adair Sinkfield.

She was a 1977 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She had worked as a pre-school teacher before becoming disabled.

A faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church, she was a Deaconess and served with the Prison Ministry.

She enjoyed crafts, reading, traveling, astrology, as well as star gazing and the study of family genealogy. Marcie also like current events and world facts.

She was always the first person to say “I Love You”.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her husband, Larry of Boardman; her devoted daughter, Ni’kisha Hills with whom she made her home; two brothers, Alton (Natachia) Sinkfield of California and Darrell Sinkfield of Youngstown and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Louise Jones and Rachel Parker.

Visitation will be Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

