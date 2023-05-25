YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kalvyn L. Moore, 27, of Youngstown transitioned to his eternal home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Mr. Moore was born March 1, 1996 in Youngstown, a son of Calvin Williams and Katherine Moore.

He was a 2014 graduate of East High School, and had been employed as a security guard. Kalvyn enjoyed cars and motorcycles.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to hold dear his memories, his mother, Katherine Moore of Youngstown; four sisters, Kenya and Khasee Moore both of Youngstown, Latoya Williams and Lauren Williams; a brother, Kevin Williams of Youngstown; grandparents, Pastor Lee, Sr. and Gracie P. Moore both of Youngstown; and a host of family and friends.

Kalvyn was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 27 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 66 Tenth Street, Campbell, Ohio 44405. Funeral services will follow immediately at 10:00 a.m. Masks are asked to be worn.

Ministry of Comfort, Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

