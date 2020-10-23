Juwuan Keith Cameron Howell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Juwuan Keith Cameron Howell, 22, of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Howell was born October 13, 1998 in Youngstown, a son of Antwain T. Howell and Alicia E. Burnett.

Juwuan enjoyed fishing, football, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved being with his children and family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Alicia E. Burnett; his father, Antwain T. Howell (Trina Grissett); two daughters, Aliyah D. Howell and Miliyah L. Howell all of Youngstown; his siblings, Jordan A. Burnett Sean A. Burnett, A’Shawntay D. Heard, Jade A. McBride, Sade A. Burnett and Alijah J. F. Burnett; his grandmother, Carol Howell; two special aunts, Cammie Howell and Cynthia Burnett; his godmother, Celeste Howell and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Antwain and Shermar Howell; grandparents, Henry and Ruby Howell, Anthony Blanshaw, Lori L. Burnett and Fannie L. Burnett and his uncle, Zachary Howell.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will follow for family only.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

