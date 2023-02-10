YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julius V. Patton, 89, of Youngstown Ohio, transitioned at his home on Friday, February 3, 2023 after bravely fighting cancer for many years.

Julius was born August 5, 1933, the son of Artie and Carlena Knight Patton.

He was a high school graduate and continued his educational pursuits through various vocational schools.

On April 28, 1956 Julius married Bonesse Richey. They were married for 59 years.

“Juice” as he was lovingly known to many, was an electrician by trade, a United States Army Veteran, a member of the Himrod Progressive Club and an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Mr. Patton was a long-standing supporter and member of his local unions throughout his career. In fact, he was one of the first Black certified electricians to work under union contracts in the Mahoning Valley. He had come a long way from working in the local bakery in high school where it’s rumored that he swore he would never eat another donut in his life! Mr. Patton worked for Pic Ohio Hotel, now known as Amedia Plaza and Youngstown Sheet & Tube for many years. He later was employed by Youngstown Steel Door as head crane operator. While employed there, he continued his education and retired in1981 as a certified electrician. After retiring, Julius worked for numerous contractors in construction, including Powell Construction.

On August 5, 2017, Julius V. Patton received a proclamation from the U.S. House Representative of the 58th District, for being an outstanding citizen and contributing to the betterment of his community. Julius was a man who lived life fully, loved his family fiercely and was known to give out nicknames to quite a few people during his lifetime. He enjoyed traveling, going to football games, music concerts. Some of his favorite musical artists were; Earth Wind and Fire; Bobby Womack; The Ojays; The Temptations and the Mighty Clouds of Joy; Patti Labelle; Ray Charles and Sam Cooke. The “Juice” had a strong affinity for tailored clothing and his fedora hats.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bonesse (Richey) Patton; daughter, Barbara (Patton) McCoy; parents, Artie and Carlena Patton; siblings, Leonard, Artie, Ronald, Barbara Ann, Charles Carlena “Connie” and James “Jimmy”, a great-grandson, Artrell Dill and son-in-law, Jeffrey A. Oates, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memory children, Julia M. Oliver, Vanessa (Julius) May, Tracey E Oates and Karen Patton, all of Youngstown; son, Bishop Roderick L(Pamela) Hennings of Amherst, New York; siblings: Patricia L. Patton of Bowling Green; Sandra Watson and Paul (Mary) Patton, both of Youngstown; 16 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, by whom he was lovingly called “Papa”; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he loved dearly! You will be truly missed Julius Van Pearl Patton!

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you lovingly make a donation to The American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved /donate.

Friends may call Monday, February 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

