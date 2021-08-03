Juliet Lucas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Juliet Lucas, 62, of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Lucas was born November 10, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Julius and Bessie Equilla Miller.

She was a 1977 graduate of The Rayen School. She received her BA degree in Social Work from Youngstown State University and went on to earn her MA degree in Social Work from Case Western Reserve in Cleveland. She was currently working on her doctorate.

She was a licensed social worker with Mercy Health for over 20 years to the present. She acquired many certifications in the field of social work, specializing in group therapy, case management and counseling. Juliet dedicated her life to helping others as she worked with area non-profit organizations helping individuals with chemical abuse and even had dreams of opening a local shelter for battered women.

Ms. Lucas has been a devoted member of Nevel’s Temple COGIC since the early 1980s, where she was a licensed Evangelist and Missionary. She held many positions in the church, among them was Head of the Missionaries, Sunday School teacher and Anniversary Captain of “team victorious” in which she was successful in raising monies for the church, to name a few.

She was also a loving caregiver for many. She enjoyed decorating, shopping and collecting extravagant hats and outfits.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her mother of Youngstown; three children, Darlena J. Lucas, Denzel K. Lucas and Tina Smith; three brothers, Matthew (Ida) Smith, Donnie Smith and William (Janice) Smith, all of Youngstown; four sisters, Equilla Miller and Doriska Hulsinger, both of Youngstown, Willie Mae Brimm and Betty (Sam) Walton, both of Detroit, Michigan and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; brother, Robert Miller and nephew, Robert Edwards.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Nevels Temple COGIC. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

A service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.