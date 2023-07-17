YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Mae Davis Porch, affectionately known as “Tippie”, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Victoria House Memory Care Home, where she was a resident for the past two years.

Julia was born February 22, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Clara Stevens Davis.

Julia graduated from The Rayen School.

She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church for over 90 years, as well as, singing in the Adult Choir and also with the Celestial Special Singing group.

For many years, Julia worked as a domestic worker in the Youngstown area. Then, moving on to work at the YMCA as a cook before advancing to be one of their bookkeepers.

Julia was an avid baker, baking for family and for many in the community, especially at Christmas time. She also crocheted and knitted for family and friends.

July leaves to mourn but to rejoice in her eternal peace, three daughters, Rev. Wanda Richardson of Girard, Gillie (Charles) Russell and Beverly (Hyland III) Burton of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter and a host of family, church family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Harold and Floyd Porch; two brothers, John, Jr. and Herbert Davis and two grandsons, Hyland Burton IV and Elder Clyde Porch.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown. A celebration of her life and legacy will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of Comfort, Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

