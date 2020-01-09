Judy Faye Comer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Faye Comer, 66, departed this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by family in Los Angeles, California.

Judy was born on October 1, 1953 in Ozark, Alabama, the fourth child of Jimmie Lee and Juese (McClendon) Comer. Judy moved from Alabama to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of one.

She attended The Rayen School and was a devoted mother of four. Judy ultimately decided to head west and relocated to California in the mid 1970’s. In addition to her devotion to her children, Judy was a perennial entrepreneur, opening a host of businesses including a real estate company, nail salon, and other ventures. At her core, Judy was a giver, she was passionate about feeding the homeless, working with unwed mothers and other philanthropic activities. Her passion project was a non-profit organization founded in honor of her sister, Mae Alice Comer. Compassion Care Center was a facility that offered childcare services for single mothers, alcohol & substance abuse counseling, and a charter school that provided high school diplomas to over 240 young adults in the Los Angeles area. In her spare time, Judy loved to travel domestically and throughout the Caribbean. She was also an avid shopper.

She leaves to cherish her legacy of giving and memories, son, Kenneth Lamont Comer of Los Angeles, California, daughters, Samara Lynn Jackson-Gray of Los Angeles, California, Tiffany Nickole Comer of Los Angeles, California and Jasmine Janet’ Tallie of Atlanta, Georgia; siblings, Jimmie Earl (Donna) Comer of Farmington Hills, Micigan, Jerome Comer of Los Angeles, California, cousin and “sister”, Terry McClendon of Youngstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Christina Comer, Cortier Hall, Christian Hall and Bryant Tallie, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mae Alice Washington.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the New Bethel Baptist Church with funeral services following immediately at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.