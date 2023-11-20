YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Ann Franklin, 68, of Youngstown, transitioned to her eternal home early on Wednesday morning, November 15, 2023 at her home with her family at her side.

Mrs. Franklin, affectionately known as “Sweet Lady J”, was born October 13, 1955 in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Priscilla Moorman Baldwin.

She was a 1974 graduate of South High School and attended Choffin Career Center.

Judy had been employed as a press operator with Steel City Corp.

She was a former member of New Bethel Baptist Church where she served as assistant director of the Children’s Choir.

She was a member of the Soul Stretch Studio and was a line dance instructor. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed line dancing, shopping, playing social cards, skating and baking. Her passion was being a devoted wife, mother and Nana.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her life and legacy, her father; three daughters, Danielle Franklin of Indiana, LaShaunda Franklin of Charlotte, North Carolina and Latasha (Danny) Newman; seven grandchildren, Joseph, A’Shaunte, Arthur, Ronald, Rave’onne, Rhaeya and Skye; two great-grandchildren, Saige and Prince; siblings, Bill Baldwin of Youngstown, Betty Moten of Pasadena, California, Joseph (Kim) Baldwin, Priscilla Colbert and Alice Baldwin, all of Youngtown; her beloved friend, Willie Clemons of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, whom she married July 16, 1977 and who passed away June 20, 2010; her brother, Thomas Baldwin and her sister, Janice Wilson.

Visitation will be Monday, November 27, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

