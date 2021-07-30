Juanita Pasley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Juanita Pasley 71, departed this life July 23, 2021.

Juanita was born June 10, 1950 in Youngstown a daughter of Stevia Wesson.

She was reared by her grandmother, Eddie “Big Mom’ Wesson which is where her foundation and principles were embedded on her outlook of life and people. Not only did she have this foundation from her grandmother, but she also had the love and support from her mother.

She was a graduate of South High School and earned her degree from Youngstown State University.

Juanita always had a wonderful sense of humor and she enjoyed making others laugh and had a unique observation of people with an honest approach. Helping others was always key in whatever she did, whether it was listening or searching for solutions to everyday problems.

This was something that probably made her successful while serving as Executive Director of the United Methodist Center. She was formerly a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and she was currently a member of Millcreek Community Center.

She is survived by her sister Delores Duncan of Youngstown and her brother Kenneth (Secil) of Atlanta, Georgia; an Aunt Vivian Strozier of Youngstown; cousin Maureen Hughes of Detroit, Michigan as well as cousin and special care giver, Barbara Abron of Girard, Ohio, along with a host of nieces, nephews and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Stephen and Eddie Wesson, her mother Stevia Pasley, two sisters, Jean Whitman and Edna Bolden.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the entire Staff at Caprice Nursing Facility.

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday July 31, 2021 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Guests are asked not to linger after viewing.

Services for the family will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.