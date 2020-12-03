Juanita McElroy Ware, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Juanita McElroy Ware, 91, of Struthers, transitioned to her eternal home on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Juanita McElroy was born on March 13, 1929, to Edward and Susie McElroy. She was the 5th of 12 children.

Juanita graduated from East High School in 1947.

On August 28, 1948, she married Alvin Ware and moved to Struthers, Ohio. She and Alvin had four children, Alvin, Jr., the late Norma Jean, Sandra and Linda.

Juanita was a stay at home Mom until Linda turned two years old and then she decided to join the workforce.

She began working at Servi-Clean Industries in Youngstown, Ohio, in May 1959. While at Servi-Clean, she held positions as Presser, Mender Supervisor, Mat Dept. Supervisor and Driver Service. Juanita was elected Shop Stewardess for International Local 1 in 1977 and held that position for 18 years. In 1995 she retired after 36 years of service. After retiring from Servi-Clean Industries, she was asked to take a part-time job managing a Easter Seals lunch program where meals were delivered Monday through Friday to a senior’s apartment building in Youngstown. She retired from this job in 2017 after 22 years.

She was a lifelong member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed yard work, cooking, politics and sports.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, three children, Alvin (Dawn) Ware, Jr., of Austintown, Sandra (Larry) Williams of Largo, Florida and Linda (James) Ware Smith of Lake Orion, Michigan; two grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Marva Dobbs of Youngstown; three brothers, Randy (Lestine) McElroy of Detroit, Michigan, Howard (Rochelle) McElroy of Portland, Oregon, Ernest McElroy (Ava Jordan) of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Sr., who passed away in November 1979; her daughter, Norma Jean Ware Duncan; her sisters, Evelyn Clark, Christine Wolf, Lillian Gregory and Sylvia Traylor; her brothers, Velmon, Edward Jr. and Raymond, Sr.

Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will follow for the family only.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 in memory of Juanita Ware.

