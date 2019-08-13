Juanita M. Davis, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the New Bethel Baptist Church for Mrs. Juanita M. Davis, 85, of Youngstown, who transitioned to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Davis was born May 27, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Dorothy Powell Winlock.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School and Youngstown State University with a degree in Business Administration.

She had worked for over 40 years in the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office serving as secretary for four prosecutors.

She was a member and past president of the Junior Civic League of Youngstown and a member of The Youngstown (Ohio) Chapter of the Links, Inc. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, its church clerk, chairperson of several church anniversaries, church receptionist, chairperson of the church annual dinner, member of the Executive Board, former usher board member, and a member of the Community Mobilization Coalition. She also served as 3rd Ward precinct Committee person, served as a seasonal employee for the board of election for 15 years, was a precinct election official and location supervisor. Juanita enjoyed cooking and entertaining, traveling, shopping, social card games especially Bid Whist and Bridge, other social and community activities and services.

Juanita leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her celestial peace, three daughters, Denise (Tawana) Pusey, Audrey (Jose`) Morales and Angela Davis-James all of Youngstown; 8 grandchildren including Alicia Davis (William) Cornwell whom she reared, Ameerah, Jawwaad, Nika, Jose Jr., Roberto, Juanita and Andrea; 8 great grandchildren, British, Dontre, Ava, Victor, Jamaal, Chance, Sa`Mia, Asherah and a host of nieces, including Debra Spencer, Robinette and Cynthia Winlock and Antoinette Frazier and nephews, including John Winlock and William Winlock III, who were all very close to her; a god-sister, Delores Hall; other family, church family and friends.

Besides her mother, father and stepmother, William and Catherine Winlock who raised her from a child, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew, who passed away December 25, 1964; her brother, William Earl Winlock, Jr.; her sister, Evelyn Winlock Frazier; and a niece, Sandra Mack.

Visitation will be Friday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, August 14, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church. There will be a memorial service by The Links at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.