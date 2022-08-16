YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Joyce Pinkard White departed this life on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

Joyce was born July 19, 1954, in Ravenna, Ohio a daughter of Lemmet, Sr. and Sallie Goode Pinkard.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and had attended Ohio State University for two years.

She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Hospitality Committee.

She was also a member of the Harvest Chapter OES, Sunflower Garden Club, the Eagle Eye Neighborhood Block Watch and the LJSs Club.

She had worked at the Juvenile Justice Center and Job and Family Services, retiring after 30 years of services.

She leaves to cherish her beloved and precious memory, two children, Jason (Leshawnda) Pinkard of Youngstown, Ohio and Tanis (Curtis) Pinkard-Williams of Cleveland, Ohio; significant other, Dennis Hargrette of Youngstown, Ohio; brothers and sisters, Rev. Dr. Leo (Dorothy) Pinkard of Cleveland, Ohio, Nathaniel (Camille) Pinkard of Youngstown, Ohio, Bertha Stewart of Cleveland, Ohio, Kimberly Pinkard of Columbus, Ohio and Ruth Jackson of Illinois; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charlie Ben Pinkard, Lemmet Pinkard, Jr. of Cleveland Ohio, Betty Browning of Mount Clemens, Michigan and Christine Gray of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Alberta Smith of Campbell, Ohio.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

