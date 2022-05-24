YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Joyce Laverne Jones, 68, of Buford, Georgia, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Mrs. Jones was born August 7, 1953, in Youngstown, the youngest of three children born to Rev. Jack and Saturnina “Tunie” Rosario Johnson.

She lived most of her life on the “Sharon Line” and attended Thorn Hill and Science Hill Schools; was a 1971 graduate of North High School and a 1975 graduate of Youngstown State University with double BA degrees in Education and Special Education.

On January 15, 1979, she married Elliott Frank Jones. To that union two daughters were born, Amber Celeste and Alicia Lynn.

Joyce loved being a Special Education teacher and was employed with the Youngstown City School System, retiring after 35 years of service.

She spent her childhood and most of her adult years as a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and served in various ministries including, Youth Director, Vacation Bible School teacher, CTT-Adult Choir. Joyce enjoyed attending Bible Study and was the event planner for trips to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She was also a dedicated member of Rising Star Baptist Church for 17 years. While at Rising Star, she served in the choir, was a Youth and Adult Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Teacher. She was a devoted Deaconess, Technology Team member, Church Council member and Bible Study participant. She loved children and was a van driver for YBS and VBS, and a board member of Open Door Christian Academy. She loved technology, fitness, traveling and most of all eating out and spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to mourn her beautiful memories, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her children, Amber (Daryl) Jackson of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and Alicia (Christopher) Conwell of Buford, Georgia; a step daughter Tiffany Jones of New York, New York; a foster daughter Jackie Stewart of Youngstown, Ohio; her brother, Jack (Sheryl) Johnson of Medina, Ohio; six grandchildren, Mya and Jada Jackson, Hailey, Quinn, Alexandria, and Christian Conwell; and several nieces and nephews, including Ryan Prater, Jordan Slade, Courtney McEachern; James Crawley, Lesley Crawley , Courtney Johnson, Damien Jones, Adriene Jones, and Autumn Jones and a host of other family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott, who passed away in 2004; and a sister, Sandra Prater-Johnson who passed away in 2005.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

